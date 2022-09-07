From Iceland — Iceland Wins The Candy Dispute With Denmark

Iceland Wins The Candy Dispute With Denmark

Published September 7, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Earlier this week, we reported about a Danish company trying to take credit for an old Icelandic candy-making tradition.

Best of Reykjavík 2022 Autumn edition is out! To celebrate we are adding a copy to all discount boxes ordered until September 12th! As always, join our High Five club to support our journalism, get discounts in our shop/tours and the latest issue sent straight to your email.

According to Vísir, Lakrids by Bülow has now made it clear that the classic combination of liquorice and chocolate is truly an Icelandic tradition.

After the promo text of Lakrids by Bülow has attracted the attention of comedian and actor Vilhelm Neto on Twitter, it sparked a discussion on social media.

An Icelander, Stefán Ólafsson tweeted, tagging Lakrids by Bülow and the President of Iceland, saying: “This is not your invention! Icelandic candy makers have been doing this for decades.”

In response to the tweet this morning, Lakrids by Bülow admits that it is an Icelandic candy tradition: “We are currently working on changing the text on our website. Thanks for bringing this to our attention.”

According to Twitter users, an interstate dispute has just been averted. However, some of them hoped the case would have been taken further.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Volcano Briefing: Up To Thirty Meters Of Lava Under The Crust

Volcano Briefing: Up To Thirty Meters Of Lava Under The Crust

by

News
Björk Releases New Single ‘Atopos’

Björk Releases New Single ‘Atopos’

by

News
RVK Newscast 211: Swimming With Whales

RVK Newscast 211: Swimming With Whales

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Home-Grown Icelandic Nepotism

The Icelandic Roundup: Home-Grown Icelandic Nepotism

by

News
Four Drink Spiking Cases Over The Weekend

Four Drink Spiking Cases Over The Weekend

by

News
Residents Of Vogar Celebrate Love

Residents Of Vogar Celebrate Love

by

Show Me More!