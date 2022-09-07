From Iceland — Björk Releases New Single ‘Atopos’


Björk Releases New Single ‘Atopos’

Published September 7, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Björk / Screenshot from YouTube

Björk has just released a new single titled ‘Atopos.’ This is the first single from her upcoming 10th studio album “Fossora” (out September 30th).

Best of Reykjavík 2022 Autumn edition is out! To celebrate we are adding a copy to all discount boxes ordered until September 12th! As always, join our High Five club to support our journalism, get discounts in our shop/tours and the latest issue sent straight to your email.

“Could you please play it loudly?” said Björk on Twitter following the release of the single.

“The lyrics are inspired by what Roland Barthes described as the unclassifiable OTHER ‘our differences are irrelevant our union is stronger than us,’” the artist explained.

She continued: “[‘Atopos’ is ]sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world. We have 6 bass clarinets, punchy sub drilling, nesting and digging us into the ground.”

The music video was directed by Viðar Logi, it follows Björk through a surreal otherwordly forest. Watch it below:

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Culture
Music
Volcano Briefing: Up To Thirty Meters Of Lava Under The Crust

Volcano Briefing: Up To Thirty Meters Of Lava Under The Crust

by

Culture
Music
Iceland Wins The Candy Dispute With Denmark

Iceland Wins The Candy Dispute With Denmark

by

Culture
Music
RVK Newscast 211: Swimming With Whales

RVK Newscast 211: Swimming With Whales

by

Culture
Music
Track By Track: Green Beans And Catfish Sprinkled With Ambient

Track By Track: Green Beans And Catfish Sprinkled With Ambient

by

Culture
Music
The Icelandic Roundup: Home-Grown Icelandic Nepotism

The Icelandic Roundup: Home-Grown Icelandic Nepotism

by

Culture
Music
Four Drink Spiking Cases Over The Weekend

Four Drink Spiking Cases Over The Weekend

by

Show Me More!