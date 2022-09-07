From Iceland — Björk Releases New Single ‘Atopos’

Photo by Björk / Screenshot from YouTube

Björk has just released a new single titled ‘Atopos.’ This is the first single from her upcoming 10th studio album “Fossora” (out September 30th).

“Could you please play it loudly?” said Björk on Twitter following the release of the single.

“The lyrics are inspired by what Roland Barthes described as the unclassifiable OTHER ‘our differences are irrelevant our union is stronger than us,’” the artist explained.

She continued: “[‘Atopos’ is ]sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world. We have 6 bass clarinets, punchy sub drilling, nesting and digging us into the ground.”

The music video was directed by Viðar Logi, it follows Björk through a surreal otherwordly forest. Watch it below: