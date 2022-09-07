From Iceland — RVK Newscast 211: Swimming With Whales

Photo by Art Bicnick

Hello! It’s been a while (we’ve been printing a magazine), but welcome back to RVK Newscast. Valur and Pollý are at Grótta with a jam-packed episode of Icelandic news and views. Read on for more info and links!

Minister for Culture and Education, Lilja Dögg Alfreðsdóttir, has been criticised for appointing a new Director of the National Museum of Iceland—without an official hiring process. The appointment was called out in a letter signed by the union of archeologists. Although Lilja has pointed out that what she did was completely legal, this is not the first time she has been accused of nepotism while in government. Listen to our podcast The Icelandic Roundup, to learn more.

Two murder cases are currently under investigation in Iceland, an incredibly unusual situation. A double murder took place in Blönduós last month, while another occurred in Barðavogs in June.

Four drink spiking cases were reported to the police in Reykjavík last Friday. Blood samples from all four victims have been sent for analysis. Read more here.

Iceland has been experiencing unseasonably sunny and warm weather in recent days. Enjoying this nice weather, writer Tómas Guðbjartsson has been swimming with whales, and shared a video of him doing so recorded by Gísli Ægir Ágústsson.

