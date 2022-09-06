From Iceland — Four Drink Spiking Cases Over The Weekend

Photo by Art Bicnick

The police of the capital area police received four calls about suspected spiking cases on Friday, reports RÚV.

Blood samples from the victims have been sent for analysis. Four cases are now under investigation.

The police chief who was on duty on Friday said that he feels the number of police call outs each weekend is increasing.

“It is of course serious if there are four spiking cases in the one and same night,” said Stígamót’s representative Steinunn Gyðju- og Guðjónsdóttir.

Stígamót is a centre that offers free and confidential counselling for those affected by sexual abuse.

“But what is perhaps positive is that people are making a press release about spiking cases and that blood samples have been sent for testing. That is a big step forward from how things were, when people usually didn’t get samples analysed after having had concerns they had been spiked,” adds Steinunn Gyðju- og Guðjónsdóttir.

We previously reported that only 10% of victims who seek help from Stígamót go on to present their cases to the police.