From Iceland — Residents Of Vogar Celebrate Love

Residents Of Vogar Celebrate Love

Published September 6, 2022

Residents of Vogar are encouraged to celebrate love during the month of September, reports RÚV. They hope it will increase the number of children being born next spring. Children, born in Vogar at that time, will receive free admission to the sports school between 2025 and 2027.

Residents will also receive discounts for sex toys, but will have to pay full price for contraception.

“We at Ungmennafélagin Þrótti Vogum (Vogar’s Sport Club) have felt that in the last five or six years, the number of practitioners at the association has decreased significantly and at the same time the number of students at the school has decreased,” says Marteinn Ægisson, managing director of Þrótti Vogar youth association.

“To support this trend, we have decided to establish a month of love in September and encourage people to have a nice time together, to strengthen the association.” says Marteinn. “The population has increased rapidly, but the number of children has decreased. There are now around 160 children in primary school, compared to over 200 a few years ago.”

Marteinn says that the situation has not yet become a concern, but there are 1-3 players missing in the youth soccer team, for example.

According to him, the residents of Vogar have taken the idea very well.

