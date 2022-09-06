From Iceland — Beluga Whales’ Move To Klettsvík Bay Postponed

Beluga Whales’ Move To Klettsvík Bay Postponed

Published September 6, 2022

Joana Fontinha

Beluga whales Little White and Little Grey, based at the Sea Life Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Heimaey in the Westman Islands, were supposed to move to a new home in Klettsvík bay. Their move has been postponed until the spring, RÚV reports.

The planned move was postponed after a boat sank in Klettsvík bay in mid-August. It is not the first time the move of these belugas has been postponed.

The incident happened just hours before Little White and Little Grey were supposed to move into a new habitat.

“The resulting loss of some equipment and most significantly a substantial oil and fuel leakage led to an immediate inspection being launched by both ourselves and the island authorities to understand the damage caused to the habitat and infrastructure. Inevitably the oil and fuel contamination from the boat means it is currently unsafe for the whales to return to the bay,” reads the Facebook post of SEA LIFE Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary.

It is still unknown how long it will take to clean the bay and make sure it is safe for belugas to move there. Since Icelandic winter is fast approaching, the sanctuary has made the decision to postpone the move until next spring.

Read more about the belugas and our visit to the sanctuary here.

