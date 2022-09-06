From Iceland — Voting Has Commenced For The Icelandic Bird Of The Year

Photo by Gunnlaugur Sigurjonsson / BirdLife Iceland

The voting for The Bird of the Year began yesterday, on September 5th, and will continue until September 12th. The results will be announced on Icelandic Nature Day, September 16th.

The contest is organised by BirdLife Iceland.

The birds participating in the vote include:

• Common redpoll

• Common loon

• Raven

• Common snipe

• Black-tailed godwit

• Arctic tern

• White wagtail

By voting for the Bird of the Year, BirdLife Iceland wants to draw attention to the issues many birds are now facing. Many bird species flock to Iceland because of good breeding conditions, but some of them are in danger due to human activities, climate change or habitat destruction.

You can vote for your preferred Bird of the Year here!