From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Home-Grown Icelandic Nepotism

The Icelandic Roundup: Home-Grown Icelandic Nepotism

Published September 6, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by

What’s as Icelandic as volcanoes, hot springs and liquorice? Nepotism! Reykjavík Grapevine journalists Josie Anne and Valur discuss how Icelandic society views nepotism, in light of criticism aimed at Minister for Culture and Education, Lilja Dögg Alfreðsdóttir, for appointing a new Director of the National Museum of Iceland—without an official hiring process.

Please take the time to rate and review the Icelandic Roundup on your podcast app! We really appreciate it, and it helps other people find the show.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Four Drink Spiking Cases Over The Weekend

Four Drink Spiking Cases Over The Weekend

by

News
Residents Of Vogar Celebrate Love

Residents Of Vogar Celebrate Love

by

News
Beluga Whales’ Move To Klettsvík Bay Postponed

Beluga Whales’ Move To Klettsvík Bay Postponed

by

News
Voting Has Commenced For The Icelandic Bird Of The Year

Voting Has Commenced For The Icelandic Bird Of The Year

by

News
Danes Try To Take Credit For Old Icelandic Candy-Making Tradition

Danes Try To Take Credit For Old Icelandic Candy-Making Tradition

by

News
Red Heron Seen In Iceland For The First Time Since 1969

Red Heron Seen In Iceland For The First Time Since 1969

by

Show Me More!