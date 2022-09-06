From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Home-Grown Icelandic Nepotism

Photo by

What’s as Icelandic as volcanoes, hot springs and liquorice? Nepotism! Reykjavík Grapevine journalists Josie Anne and Valur discuss how Icelandic society views nepotism, in light of criticism aimed at Minister for Culture and Education, Lilja Dögg Alfreðsdóttir, for appointing a new Director of the National Museum of Iceland—without an official hiring process.

