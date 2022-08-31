From Iceland — Only 10% Of Victims Seeking Support From Stígamót Report To The Police

Photo by Mika Baumeister / Unsplash

Only ten percent of those who sought help from Stígamót last year after being sexually assaulted reported their cases to the police, outlines RÚV.

Stígamót offers free and confidential counselling for those affected by sexual abuse. Last year, a total of 465 sexual abuse survivors sought help at the center for the first time. This is more than ever, states the data from Stígamót’s annual report.

In total, 952 people contacted the organisation last year. A record number of relatives of sexual abuse victims—96—participated in interviews by Stígamót. It is believed that such an increase is connected to the MeToo campaign that began in the spring of 2021.

67% of the people seeking help reported that they had been victims of rape. About 54% of them have experienced sexual harassment and 33%—domestic violence. The percentage of people who faced digital violence just in one year grew from almost 9% to 21%.

According to the organization’s figures, the vast majority of the perpetrators of the violence were men, or 95.6%, most between the ages of 18 and 29.