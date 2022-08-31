From Iceland — Lars The Bear Returned To Bullseye Darts After Brief Kidnapping

Lars The Bear Returned To Bullseye Darts After Brief Kidnapping

Published August 31, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Vísir

Lars, a giant stuffed panda bear who was kidnapped over the weekend, has been returned to his home at Bullseye Reykjavík, reports Vísir.

The Bargain Chest just opened in Grapevine Store. This is where we’ll be keeping all the things that for one reason or another are on a discount at the store. Dig in! As always, join our High Five Club to support our journalism and get discounts in our shop/tours and get new Issue sent on email.

Someone had a little too much fun and grabbed Lars as they left the business on Snorrabraut. Lars is quite large, but the thief still managed to sneak him past the staff and doormen of the place.

Skorri Höskuldsson, the site’s operations manager, received a number of tips about Lars’ whereabouts after he posted an advertisement. One tip stated that a boy posted a photo of Lars on Instagram that night.

“There was a name attached to it, so I contacted a police officer who is on the national team in darts and a regular at Bullseye. I asked him to go into the case but said that if Lars returned there would be no repercussions,” says Skorri.

When Skorri arrived for work on Sunday, he was on the upper floor of the building. Then he heard someone suddenly open the door of the place.

“I went down the stairs and there Lars was waiting for me. The person in question has taken care of and returned Lars,” says Skorri.

Lars is happy to be home and there is a big reunion going on at Bullseye right now. Lars’s popularity has also skyrocketed since he returned from his adventure.

“I had a group from the rescue team with me and they were all taking pictures with Lars and hugging him. It’s not just the employees who are happy to see him,” says Skorri.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Only 10% Of Victims Seeking Support From Stígamót Report To The Police

Only 10% Of Victims Seeking Support From Stígamót Report To The Police

by

News
Institute Of Natural History Wants To Limit Ptarmigan Hunting To Maintain Population

Institute Of Natural History Wants To Limit Ptarmigan Hunting To Maintain Population

by

News
Volcano Briefing: Don’t Walk On Lava, Children Allowed On Newly Completed Trail

Volcano Briefing: Don’t Walk On Lava, Children Allowed On Newly Completed Trail

by

News
Prosthetics Manufacturer Össur Provides Devices, Training For Ukrainian Amputees

Prosthetics Manufacturer Össur Provides Devices, Training For Ukrainian Amputees

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Björk Criticises The Prime Minister

The Icelandic Roundup: Björk Criticises The Prime Minister

by

News
Representatives Propose Measures To Rid Reykjavík Of Seagulls

Representatives Propose Measures To Rid Reykjavík Of Seagulls

by

Show Me More!