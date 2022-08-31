From Iceland — Institute Of Natural History Wants To Limit Ptarmigan Hunting To Maintain Population

Published August 31, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Jan Frode Haugseth/Wikimedia Commons

The Icelandic Institute of Natural History recommends that no more than 26,000 ptarmigan be caught this year, which equates to about six birds per hunter, reports Vísir.

Last spring’s counts showed an increase in the number of ptarmigan in almost all counting areas, but in the long term, the population has declined, according to an announcement on the organisation’s website. The stock is above average for the last 20 years but below average compared to the last 60 years.

Measurements reveal a lack of ptarmigan landings in the Northeast and poor landings in the West. Declines in the Northeast have become so great that it is uncertain whether the boom in population size from 2021 to 2022 will continue. The total population of ptarmigan is estimated at 297,000.

“The size of the ptarmigan hunting population in autumn 2022 is on par with the four worst years since the beginning of measurements in 1995. The ptarmigan is a key species in the food web and, among other things, a prerequisite for the existence of falcons. It is on Válista as a species in imminent danger. In light of all this, the Natural History Institute places great emphasis on ensuring that there will be no relaxation in their efforts to reduce the total waste of the bird as much as possible, and that the catch will not exceed 9% of the hunting stock,” says the announcement.

News
Lars The Bear Returned To Bullseye Darts After Brief Kidnapping

by

News
Only 10% Of Victims Seeking Support From Stígamót Report To The Police

by

News
Volcano Briefing: Don’t Walk On Lava, Children Allowed On Newly Completed Trail

by

News
Prosthetics Manufacturer Össur Provides Devices, Training For Ukrainian Amputees

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Björk Criticises The Prime Minister

by

News
Representatives Propose Measures To Rid Reykjavík Of Seagulls

by

