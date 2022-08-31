From Iceland — Volcano Briefing: Don't Walk On Lava, Children Allowed On Newly Completed Trail

Photo by Emma Ledbetter

No activity has been detected in the crater in Meradalir since the morning of August 21. However, officials warn that the lava there is still dangerously hot, reports RÚV.

The Suðurnes police chief sent out an announcement Monday warning that there is still a lot of heat under the surface of the lava in both Geldingadalir and Meradalir, so visitors are forbidden from walking on it. The notice states that everyone is obliged to comply with these instructions based on Article 23 of the Public Safety Act.

Now that eruption trail “A” is complete, children under 12 are no longer prohibited from making the hike to the craters, reports RÚV.

However, children are more susceptible to gas pollution, so parents should be careful not to stay in the area too long with young children. Gas pollution can gather in valleys, so the best place to stand is on the hills above with the wind at your back.