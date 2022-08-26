From Iceland — Crews Complete Meradalir Eruption Trail

Photo by Emma Ledbetter

Crews have created a trail that runs all the way to now-defunct Meradalir eruption site, making it much more accessible, reports RÚV.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info. And if you order any of our themed boxes before 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order!

A status report of the National Defense Coordination Center states the number of visitors to the area has dropped a lot, from 3,000-4,000 previously to just 1,000-1,500 a day now. Therefore, the presence of response parties has been reduced.

Police personnel and paramedics are in charge of ambulance transport in the area. Rescue personnel are working with responders through the weekend to ensure the transfer of tasks and procedures. The further involvement of rescue teams in monitoring and guarding will be evaluated next week.

The report further states that there has been no eruption disturbance at the sites since Sunday morning. No activity has been seen in the crater and in the area since then. It is likely that the eruption is over, although it is too early to tell.