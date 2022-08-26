From Iceland — Strandir Hosted Ram Palpation Competiton, New Champion Known

Photo by Kyle MacLea/Wikimedia Commons

Last weekend the municipality of Strandir hosted the Icelandic ram palpating competition, reports RÚV.

Gunnar Steingrímsson from Stóra-Holt farm became the new champion. 15-year-old Marino Helgi Sigurðsson from Hólmavík came second. He is the youngest competitor in Iceland’s history to achieve such a result.

The competition took place for the first time in two years. In 2020-2021 it was cancelled due to the pandemic. The event attracted over 300 guests at the Sævangur Sheep Breeding Center.

Palpation of rams, also called groping, is a process that involves checking the ram’s testicles to determine their soundness for breeding. It’s a common practice among breeders.

The 2022 Icelandic ram palpating competition gathered 35 people who competed in the connoisseur category and 17—in the amateur one. Three women took the lead in the amateur category—Elín Þóra Stefánsdóttir from Bolungarvík, Katrín Jónsdóttir from Eyjafjörður, and Bjarnheiður Fossdal from Strandir.