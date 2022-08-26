From Iceland — RVK Newscast 210: Tragic Shooting In The North

Photo by Art Bicnick

On a beautiful August Thursday, Reykjavík Grapevine editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson is back with his trusty sidekick Pollý with all of the latest Icelandic news. Read on for more information and links!

A woman has been killed, and her husband seriously injured, in a shooting in Blönduós in the north of Iceland. The shooter was also found dead on the scene. Two people were initially suspected of causing his death, but only one remains in custody. Read more here.

Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir has been appointed as one of three directors of a UN committee which will investigate the bombing of a prison in the Donetsk region of Ukraine in July. Ingibjörg previously served as Minister for Foreign Affairs and is a member of the Social Democratic Alliance.

1.7 million tourists are expected to visit Iceland in 2022 according to newly published data of the Central Bank of Iceland. This is a significant uptick from previous figures released in May, which estimated that 1.4 tourists would travel to Iceland this year.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info.

And if you order any of our themed boxes before August 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order!

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.