From Iceland — Two Dead After A Shooting In Blönduós

Two Icelanders are dead, and one is injured after a shooting took place in Blönduós early in the morning on Sunday, August 21, reports Vísir.

Around six thirty yesterday morning, the police received a report that a firearm had been used against two people in a house on Hlíðarbraut in Blönduós. One of those fired upon had died from the shooting, and the other was injured.

“The alleged perpetrator of the shooting was also found dead at the scene,” says Birgir Jónasson, police chief in the Northwest region. He had reportedly not taken his own life, nor had he been shot.

The officers that arrived at the scene were armed but did not use their weapons.

The attacker had been arrested earlier this summer by the police in Blönduós. The man threatened them with a firearm and was subsequently arrested. He was later released.

The local government of Húnabyggðar issued a joint statement saying that the residents are in shock after the shooting.