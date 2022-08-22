From Iceland — Volcanic Eruption First Of Many

Photo by Art Bicnick

As the volcanic eruption in Meradalur is ending, volcanologists are claiming this is just a taste of what is to come, reports RÚV.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info. And if you order any of our themed boxes before 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order!

Geoscientists have been conducting research in Meradalur to learn more about the eruption and potential future eruptions.

The geoscientists do not believe this is the end of eruption sin Meradalur.

“The northern crater was active yesterday and the day before,” say the geoscientists. “We think it’s just slow and easy now. The turbulence and the force within the craters are in free fall.”

Geoscientists will continue to monitor the area to determine if and when the next eruption occurs.