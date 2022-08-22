From Iceland — Volcanic Eruption First Of Many

As the volcanic eruption in Meradalur is ending, volcanologists are claiming this is just a taste of what is to come, reports RÚV.
Geoscientists have been conducting research in Meradalur to learn more about the eruption and potential future eruptions.
The geoscientists do not believe this is the end of eruption sin Meradalur.
“The northern crater was active yesterday and the day before,” say the geoscientists. “We think it’s just slow and easy now. The turbulence and the force within the craters are in free fall.”
Geoscientists will continue to monitor the area to determine if and when the next eruption occurs.
