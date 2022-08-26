From Iceland — Dogs, Owners Run Race In Seltjarnarnes

A hundred dogs and their owners ran a race Thursday evening in the UMFÍ dog run in Seltjarnarnes, the first time this event has been held, reports Vísir.
“After Covid, the registration of public-health related events collapsed by 30 to 50 percent. At the same time, everyone went and got a dog. So now we put it together, we hold a dog run and encourage owners to exercise outside with their dogs,” says Kolbrún Arna Sigurðardóttir, a veterinary nurse and one of the organizers of the run.
She says she is very happy that the sports movement took the initiative for the run.
“This is the first time in Iceland that the sports movement has contacted dog owners and asked for cooperation, and we like it very much and are of course willing to participate,” says Kolbrún.
Kolbrún says the number of people who attended far exceeded expectations.
The organisation plans to make this a yearly event for dogs and their owners.
