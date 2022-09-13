From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Drugs, Fish, And Unions

The Icelandic Roundup: Drugs, Fish, And Unions

Published September 13, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

It’s a blockbuster news week on The Icelandic Roundup, as journalists Josie Anne Gaitens and Valur Grettisson tackle the latest headlines regarding union leaders, fish farms and magic mushrooms.

Please take the time to rate and review the Icelandic Roundup on your podcast app! We really appreciate it, and it helps other people find the show.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The Number Of Women In The Women’s Shelter Is Higher Than Last Year

The Number Of Women In The Women’s Shelter Is Higher Than Last Year

by

News
RVK Newscast 213: Parliament Is Back, People’s Party In Trouble

RVK Newscast 213: Parliament Is Back, People’s Party In Trouble

by

News
Seismic Activity In Grímsey Continues

Seismic Activity In Grímsey Continues

by

News
Icelandic Classes During Working Hours Increasingly In Public Discussion

Icelandic Classes During Working Hours Increasingly In Public Discussion

by

News
The Tallest Tree In Iceland Since The Ice Age

The Tallest Tree In Iceland Since The Ice Age

by

News
Prime Minister Co-Authors A Crime Novel With Ragnar Jónasson

Prime Minister Co-Authors A Crime Novel With Ragnar Jónasson

by

Show Me More!