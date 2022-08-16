From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Singer/Songwriter Laufey

The Icelandic Roundup: Singer/Songwriter Laufey

Published August 16, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Kim Wagenaar

On this issue of the podcast, Josie Anne and Valur are joined by Icelandic singer and songwriter Laufey Lín Jónsdóttir.

Laufey released her debut EP “Typical Of Me” in 2021 and has since received international acclaim, even appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this year. And she hasn’t slowed down making music: she just released another EP, this one titled “Falling Behind,” and her debut album, “Everything I Know About Love,” will be released later this month.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir At Twilight

PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir At Twilight

by

News
Gufunes Neighborhood Receives Transformation Plans

Gufunes Neighborhood Receives Transformation Plans

by

News
United’s “Nightmare Flight” Stops In Reykjavík

United’s “Nightmare Flight” Stops In Reykjavík

by

News
Grapevine’s 21st (And Very Special) ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

Grapevine’s 21st (And Very Special) ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

by

News
Daily Volcano Briefing: Gas Pollution, Rangers, And Headlamp Purchases

Daily Volcano Briefing: Gas Pollution, Rangers, And Headlamp Purchases

by

News
Refugee Children Unable To Attend School

Refugee Children Unable To Attend School

by

Show Me More!