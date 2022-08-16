From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Singer/Songwriter Laufey

Photo by Kim Wagenaar

On this issue of the podcast, Josie Anne and Valur are joined by Icelandic singer and songwriter Laufey Lín Jónsdóttir.

Laufey released her debut EP “Typical Of Me” in 2021 and has since received international acclaim, even appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this year. And she hasn’t slowed down making music: she just released another EP, this one titled “Falling Behind,” and her debut album, “Everything I Know About Love,” will be released later this month.

