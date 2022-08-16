From Iceland — Gufunes Neighborhood Receives Transformation Plans

Photo by Yrki arkitektar/Facebook

Sea baths, a swimming pool, a kindergarten, a packaging-free store and an underwater restaurant will soon be built in Gufunes, RÚV reports. The Reykjavík City Council has approved the Þorpið-Vistfélag proposal that has recently won the competition to design the Gufunes pier.

Áslaug Guðrúnardóttir, marketing and communications manager of Þorpið-Vistfélag, says: “Our proposal is to build two buildings there that will open onto the old Gufunes pier. The idea is to use the existing facilities there, like the small beach and build sea baths, a swimming pool and hot tubs, apartments, a restaurant that will be partially underwater, a kindergarten and a grocery store. Everything will be in the same style.”

The mayor’s office will now begin negotiations regarding the land plot. According to Áslaug, the project will become a reality in the next three to five years.

More renderings of the project:

Þorpið-Vistfélag is a real estate development company with a focus on environmental issues, cooperation and good coexistence between people. The company’s first project was the construction of housing for young people and first-time buyers in Gufunes.

“This area is changing from being an old dead industrial area to being very vibrant,” says Áslaug and continues that the company also has plans to build a pedestrian bridge to Viðey, which is not far from the city centre, but right now takes a long time to reach. A water taxi to Viðey is also a possibility.