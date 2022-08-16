From Iceland — Gufunes Neighborhood Receives Transformation Plans

Gufunes Neighborhood Receives Transformation Plans

Published August 16, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Yrki arkitektar/Facebook

Sea baths, a swimming pool, a kindergarten, a packaging-free store and an underwater restaurant will soon be built in Gufunes, RÚV reports. The Reykjavík City Council has approved the Þorpið-Vistfélag proposal that has recently won the competition to design the Gufunes pier.

The Volcano is on (again) at Fagradalsfjall! Check out our volcano merch in the Grapevine shop: books, T-shirts, posters even socks and more. Join our High Five club to support our volcano coverage and get discounts in our shop!

Áslaug Guðrúnardóttir, marketing and communications manager of Þorpið-Vistfélag, says: “Our proposal is to build two buildings there that will open onto the old Gufunes pier. The idea is to use the existing facilities there, like the small beach and build sea baths, a swimming pool and hot tubs, apartments, a restaurant that will be partially underwater, a kindergarten and a grocery store. Everything will be in the same style.”

The mayor’s office will now begin negotiations regarding the land plot. According to Áslaug, the project will become a reality in the next three to five years.

More renderings of the project:

Þorpið-Vistfélag is a real estate development company with a focus on environmental issues, cooperation and good coexistence between people. The company’s first project was the construction of housing for young people and first-time buyers in Gufunes.

“This area is changing from being an old dead industrial area to being very vibrant,” says Áslaug and continues that the company also has plans to build a pedestrian bridge to Viðey, which is not far from the city centre, but right now takes a long time to reach. A water taxi to Viðey is also a possibility.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir At Twilight

PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir At Twilight

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Singer/Songwriter Laufey

The Icelandic Roundup: Singer/Songwriter Laufey

by

News
United’s “Nightmare Flight” Stops In Reykjavík

United’s “Nightmare Flight” Stops In Reykjavík

by

News
Grapevine’s 21st (And Very Special) ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

Grapevine’s 21st (And Very Special) ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

by

News
Daily Volcano Briefing: Gas Pollution, Rangers, And Headlamp Purchases

Daily Volcano Briefing: Gas Pollution, Rangers, And Headlamp Purchases

by

News
Refugee Children Unable To Attend School

Refugee Children Unable To Attend School

by

Show Me More!