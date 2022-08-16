From Iceland — United's "Nightmare Flight" Stops In Reykjavík

United’s “Nightmare Flight” Stops In Reykjavík

Published August 16, 2022

Words by
Photo by
N509FZ/Wikimedia Commons

A United Airlines flight from Athens, Greece to Newark, New Jersey made an unscheduled stop at Keflavík Airport, resulting in the flight arriving in Newark 10 hours after its scheduled landing time, reports RÚV.

The Volcano is on (again) at Fagradalsfjall! Check out our volcano merch in the Grapevine shop: books, T-shirts, posters even socks and more. Join our High Five club to support our volcano coverage and get discounts in our shop!

Right before the flight was scheduled to take off from Athens, one of the pilots tested positive for COVID. According to aviation rules, the long flight between Athens and Newark requires three pilots.

To avoid paying for 300 passengers to spend the night in Athens, United Airlines came up with a different solution. The plane could fly to Keflavík with only two pilots and then connect to Newark from there.

However, the crew needed a mandated rest period that resulted in the passengers having to stay in Athens for an additional five hours. A sick child was also taken off of the plane in Keflavík and the plane had to wait for a replacement medical kit.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir At Twilight

PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir At Twilight

by

News
Gufunes Neighborhood Receives Transformation Plans

Gufunes Neighborhood Receives Transformation Plans

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Singer/Songwriter Laufey

The Icelandic Roundup: Singer/Songwriter Laufey

by

News
Grapevine’s 21st (And Very Special) ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

Grapevine’s 21st (And Very Special) ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

by

News
Daily Volcano Briefing: Gas Pollution, Rangers, And Headlamp Purchases

Daily Volcano Briefing: Gas Pollution, Rangers, And Headlamp Purchases

by

News
Refugee Children Unable To Attend School

Refugee Children Unable To Attend School

by

Show Me More!