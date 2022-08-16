From Iceland — Grapevine's 21st (And Very Special) 'Ask Me Anything' This Friday!

Photo by Art Bicnick

This Friday, August 20th, at 14:30 Icelandic time, the Reykjavík Grapevine will hold its twenty-first Ask Me Anything (AMA).

Please join us for a big celebratory 21st AMA hosted by editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia. We’ll be toasting 21 AMAs, our 200th RVK Newscast and of course the new eruption at Meradalir! So please join us with your glasses charged with coffee, tea, water—or something harder, we won’t judge.

After this AMA session we will be making some changes to our regular monthly format. The AMAs have been a great way to meet YOU, our dear friends and supporters, during Covid. With restrictions lifting and life slowly returning to normality, it’s time for something fresh. Keep an eye on your emails in the next few weeks for details of what’s coming next.

If you want to join us for the momentous occasion, join The High Five Club by noon on Friday!

While these subscribers will be able to watch and participate live, we will also upload the entire stream for everyone to watch afterwards. For an idea of what it’s like, you can check out our previous AMA here.

We look forward to being able to respond to you, our readers and supporters. We owe our very existence as a magazine to you all. See you then!