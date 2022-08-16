From Iceland — Daily Volcano Briefing: Gas Pollution, Rangers, And Headlamp Purchases

Photo by Emma Ledbetter

The capital area has seen almost perfect blue skies for the last few days—with the exception of a cloud hanging over the Meradalir eruption.

Gas from the eruption is collecting toward the bottom of the cloud, making it darker than the water vapor at the top of the cloud, according to RÚV. The Icelandic Meteorological Office predicts changing winds could move some of the gas pollution toward the capital area around noon today.

Rangers to patrol eruption site

Two paid rangers will patrol the eruption site on weekdays, while three will be there on weekends, Vísir reports.

Minister of Justice Jón Gunnarsson reportedly says search and rescue volunteers are not meant to be a long-term solution to the eruption traffic, so rangers are being brought in to aid the public safety efforts.

Some people are questioning whether two to three rangers can do the job of as many as 50 search and rescue volunteers.

“It will definitely help, but I think there needs to be something more than two or three rangers. There have been quite a few accidents, so something more is needed,” said Steinar Þór Kristinsson, regional director of the civil defense field command, on Stöðvar’s evening news.

Many purchasing equipment for hike

Outdoor supply stores are reporting huge numbers of people purchasing headlamps, walking poles, and other outdoor equipment needed for the hike to Meradalir.

With record-breaking numbers of visitors traveling to the eruption, many at dusk, it is extremely important to be prepared for conditions. It seems many tourists are prepared to walk in the dark, though there are still some who do not have proper headlamps.