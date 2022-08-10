From Iceland — RVK Newscast 205: Tourist Stumbled Upon Human Bones

Photo by Art Bicnick

Grapevine Editor-In-Chief Valur Grettisson is on the scene discussing recent developments in free trade, archaeology, and—of course—the eruption at Meradalir. Read on for more information and links!

The U.S. Senate passed a bill related to the arctic region, and within it is a free trade agreement with Iceland. Lisa Murkowski, a republican senator from Alaska, and Angus King, an independent senator from Maine, proposed the bill. Lisa is well known in Icelandic discussion because she has often visited our Arctic Circle Assembly.

The purpose of the bill is to strengthen diplomatic influence in the arctic area by investing heavily in the region. The motivation behind the bill is pretty evident—to limit Russia’s influence in the arctic area—but also to limit China, which has seen a lot of opportunities in the opening of the sailing route through the North Pole. This is a huge geopolitical issue, and it’s interesting to see the U.S. trying to take a stronger step into the area.

One third of Icelandic people are struggling these days, according to Fréttablaðið. 10% of Icelanders can’t make ends meet, and the situation is far worst in Reykjanes, close to the airport and the volcano. 24% in the polls said they barely make ends meet.

A tourist stumbled upon a human jaw bone in Snæfellsnes, west Iceland. I could be an archaeological find or it could have been moved to the location by construction. Either way, police are investigating the finding and trying to determine how old the bone is. Read more here.

Civil Defence has banned children younger than 12 from going to the volcano. Over a hundred people tried to go to the volcano yesterday, Monday, August 8th, even though there was a storm and the hiking path was closed. Read more here.

Follow our Twitter account for up-to-date information on the 2022 eruption here.

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.