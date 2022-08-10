From Iceland — 2022 Second Wettest Year In Reykjavík

Photo by Axel Kristinsson/Wikimedia Commons

As of now, 2022 is the second wettest year in Reykjavík since records began over a century ago, reports RÚV.

The current record is from 1921 and 2022 is still set to remain below these levels. However, the year is not over yet and 2022’s place as second wettest could still change.

“We’re up there competing with a couple of other [years], but yeah, you could say there’s a pretty good chance [of second] at the moment” says meteorologist Trausti Jónsson.

The rest of the year will have to remain wet to maintain the second place finish.

“We’re going to have to be 40 to 60 percent above average pretty much every single month through the end of the year for this to work,” says Trausti. “However, there have been cases of months where rainfall is double or triple the monthly average, so you never know, we might get some decent autumn rains this year.”