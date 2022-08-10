From Iceland — RVK Newscast 204: Volcano Getting Smaller But Still Significantly Bigger Than Last Year's

Photo by Art Bicnick

The fissure in Meradalir is now shorter and slightly smaller than in the beginning, but it’s still significantly bigger than the eruption in Geldingadalir in 2021. The gas pollution is now Iceland’s newest export, but it was reported at RÚV this week that the sulfuric dioxide has been gliding all the way to Scotland.

The hike is long and pretty heavy for amateurs but the distance is about 15 to 17 kilometres. So it’s incredibly important that hikers are well equipped and know what they are getting themselves into.

There is a gas alert for the neighbouring towns and cities. The gas is not life-threatening but can be bad for those with underlying conditions.

Government officials have asked hikers not to bring young children to the volcano because of the gas pollution.

And finally, don’t walk on the lava!

Follow our Twitter account for up-to-date information on the 2022 eruption here.

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.