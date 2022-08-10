From Iceland — Search For Swimmer Underway Near Akranes

Published August 10, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Alain Rioux

Rescue team is looking for a sea swimmer off Langasandi near Akranes, reports RÚV.

The police and rescue team received an emergency call around 20:40 last night. The Coast Guard’s helicopter has been called out to search for the swimmer.

This morning, the police confirmed that the Coast Guard’s helicopter had returned from the search area, but the search for the swimmer continues.

No details of the status of the search, location and health of the swimmer have been released.

