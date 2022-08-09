From Iceland — A Human Bone Found In Snæfellsnes

A Human Bone Found In Snæfellsnes

Published August 9, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

A foreign tourist found a human bone in Snæfellsnes last week, RÚV reports. The bone, a single jawbone, was found in a place where soil had recently been moved.

Archaeologists, the police education committee and the investigation department of the police in West Iceland are working on the case.

Ásmundur Kristinn Ásmundsson, a senior police officer at the West Iceland police, has confirmed that the work is underway.

It is not known how old the bone is. The work is being done to date the bone and further identify it. In addition, it is being investigated whether the soil that was moved to where the bone was found was close to a known burial ground.

