From Iceland — Missing Swimmer Found Dead

Missing Swimmer Found Dead

Published August 10, 2022

Wikimedia Commons

A man who was searched for outside Langasandi near Akranes since yesterday night was found dead, reports RÚV.

The man had gone swimming from the beach in Langasandi but did not return, so his companions called the police, and the search was launched. Around 50 rescue team members took part in the search together with the police and the Coast Guard helicopter.

Ásmundur Kr. Ásmundsson, a senior police officer at West Iceland police, says that the accident took place in a popular swimming spot in Langasandi, where many people go swimming from Guðlaug, a geothermal swimming pool on the beach.

Among the things that led to the man’s discovery were signals from his cell phone. His relatives are now receiving trauma care.

