From Iceland — PHOTO GALLERY: A New Eruption Begins

Photo by Emma Ledbetter

A new eruption at Meradalir began Wednesday afternoon following a series of earthquakes centered in the Reykjanes Peninsula. Even though scientists predicted a new eruption would start within days or weeks, the announcement of an eruption—even more powerful than last year’s at Geldingadalir—caused quite a stir. Thousands flocked to the eruption site, hiking nearly 8 kilometres up the old trail and around cooled lava to see the new fissure.