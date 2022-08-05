From Iceland — PHOTO GALLERY: A New Eruption Begins

PHOTO GALLERY: A New Eruption Begins

Published August 5, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Emma Ledbetter

A new eruption at Meradalir began Wednesday afternoon following a series of earthquakes centered in the Reykjanes Peninsula. Even though scientists predicted a new eruption would start within days or weeks, the announcement of an eruption—even more powerful than last year’s at Geldingadalir—caused quite a stir. Thousands flocked to the eruption site, hiking nearly 8 kilometres up the old trail and around cooled lava to see the new fissure.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
New In Town: Tres Locos

New In Town: Tres Locos

by

News
Experts Caution Eruption Visitors To Avoid Toxic Gases

Experts Caution Eruption Visitors To Avoid Toxic Gases

by

News
Lava Flow Rate Halved Since Starting Wednesday

Lava Flow Rate Halved Since Starting Wednesday

by

News
Coast Guard Pilot Reinstated Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Coast Guard Pilot Reinstated Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations

by

News
Flight Bookings Increase With Eruption

Flight Bookings Increase With Eruption

by

News
Taxi Drivers’ Unions Frustrated With Bill

Taxi Drivers’ Unions Frustrated With Bill

by

Show Me More!