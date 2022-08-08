From Iceland — Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Felt Throughout Capital Region Yesterday

Photo by Screenshot/Icelandic Meteorological Office

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred yesterday morning just west of Lake Kleifarvatn on the Reykjanes Peninsula, reports the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

The earthquake was felt throughout the capital area and as far as Akranes in the west and Hvolsvöllur in the south.

This was the first earthquake of considerable size to be felt after last weekend’s earthquake series ended with the new eruption at Meradalir.

Indeed, seismic activity has decreased over the week, with only several hundred small earthquakes recorded in Reykjanes over the last 48 hours, compared to several thousand recorded last weekend. Yesterday’s earthquake is a reminder—along with the active eruption—that the area is very much still geologically active.

Sigurlaugar Hjaltadottir, a natural hazard expert at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, told RÚV the tension from the magma intrusion under Fagradalsfjall is being released in the area around Kleifarvatn. She could not say if the seismic activity would continue.