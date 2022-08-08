From Iceland — Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Felt Throughout Capital Region Yesterday

Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Felt Throughout Capital Region Yesterday

Published August 8, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Screenshot/Icelandic Meteorological Office

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred yesterday morning just west of Lake Kleifarvatn on the Reykjanes Peninsula, reports the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

The Volcano is on (again) at Fagradalsfjall! Check out our volcano merch in the Grapevine shop: books, T-shirts, posters even socks and more. Join our High Five club to support our volcano coverage and get discounts in our shop!

The earthquake was felt throughout the capital area and as far as Akranes in the west and Hvolsvöllur in the south.

This was the first earthquake of considerable size to be felt after last weekend’s earthquake series ended with the new eruption at Meradalir.

Indeed, seismic activity has decreased over the week, with only several hundred small earthquakes recorded in Reykjanes over the last 48 hours, compared to several thousand recorded last weekend. Yesterday’s earthquake is a reminder—along with the active eruption—that the area is very much still geologically active.

Sigurlaugar Hjaltadottir, a natural hazard expert at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, told RÚV the tension from the magma intrusion under Fagradalsfjall is being released in the area around Kleifarvatn. She could not say if the seismic activity would continue.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Eruption Site Trail Closed Until Tuesday As Crews Build New Path

Eruption Site Trail Closed Until Tuesday As Crews Build New Path

by

News
PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir Eruption Ever Changing

PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir Eruption Ever Changing

by

News
High Turnount At 2022 Pride March

High Turnount At 2022 Pride March

by

News
July Trade Deficit Increases From Last Year

July Trade Deficit Increases From Last Year

by

News
PHOTO GALLERY: A New Eruption Begins

PHOTO GALLERY: A New Eruption Begins

by

News
New In Town: Tres Locos

New In Town: Tres Locos

by

Show Me More!