From Iceland — Eruption Watch 2022: Eruption In Meradalur Has Started, VIDEO

Eruption Watch 2022: Eruption In Meradalur Has Started, VIDEO

Published August 3, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Screenshot/RÚV

An eruption has started on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near the location of last year’s eruption.

Ground fires are visible from RÚV‘s live webcams in the Meradalur area, a valley located behind Fagradalsfjall. The eruption is in the western part of the valley about 1.5 km north of Stóra-Hrút and seems to be running northeast to southwest, according to Vísir.

Professor of Volcanology Þorvaldur Þórðarson told RÚV the eruption is low power and the magma plumes are probably not higher than 50 meters.

Civil Defense says scientists are en route to the location of the eruption with a Coast Guard helicopter to assess the situation. Officials ask people to be cautious and avoid the area.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

