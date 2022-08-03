From Iceland — Owner Of The Longest Beard In Iceland Offered ISK 350K For It

Photo by Vísir / Arnar Halldórsson

Vísir estimates that a former carpenter from Gaulverjabærn has the longest beard in Iceland.

Guðmund Júlíus Þórðarson has been growing this beard for over 22 years. His beard is at least 180 centimeters long, maybe slightly longer than that.

Hrefna Sóleyja Kjartansdóttir, Guðmund Júlíus’ wife is not impressed with her husband’s beard: “He wraps it around his neck and then gets dizzy.” She adds: “I just think it’s ugly.”

“One of the few things you can decide yourself,” jokes Guðmund Júlíus and says he has not started thinking about shaving the beard off. He has been offered money for it, with the highest bidder offering 330,000 ISK.

News anchor Telma Tómasson said she would offer 350,000 ISK for the man’s beard. Watch the interview with the owner of the beard here.