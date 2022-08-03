From Iceland — RVK Newscast 202: Over 10,000 Earthquakes Since Saturday

Photo by Art Bicnick

Valur and Pollý are back from holiday in this episode of RVK Newscast! Join them as they explore the recent series of earthquakes and discuss what this could signal about a future eruption. Read on for more info and links!

The Icelandic Meteorological Office recorded over 10,000 earthquakes on the Reykjanes Peninsula this weekend. Several large earthquakes were felt throughout the capital region, the largest of which was magnitude 5.4. Geologists believe a magma intrusion is thrusting up from the ground and causing these quakes, which likely will not grow larger than magnitude 6.

These events are similar to those leading up to last year’s eruption at Fagradalsfjall, so another eruption north of that site is not out of the question. While a new eruption would happen slow enough for visitors in the area to evacuate, the quakes have loosened rocks in the area, so tread with caution. Read more here.

A goodie bag filled with perfect road trip companions is now for sale in the Grapevine shop! Our brand new Best of Iceland 2022, Best of Reykjavík 2022, a detailed map of Iceland, plus a waterproof poncho for waterfall visits…

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.