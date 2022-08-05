From Iceland — New In Town: Tres Locos

Photo by Joana Fontinha

A new restaurant just dropped a stone’s throw away from Grapevine’s office, and it’s a true gem. Tres Locos is a vibrant Mexican restaurant offering over 50 types of tequila and mezcal, along with traditional Mexican dishes—quesadillas, tacos, tostadas, and fajitas. The menu also features Icelandic ingredients, so you’ll find delicacies like arctic char tostada on offer. Tres Locos is a bit pricey, but everyone deserves a day of spoiling themselves with delicious margaritas and nachos!