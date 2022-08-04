From Iceland — Two Tourists Injured On The Eruption Site

Two Tourists Injured On The Eruption Site

Published August 4, 2022

Valur Grettisson

Two tourists were injured on the new eruption site last night, Vísir reports.

The Coast Guard helped to transport one of the injured tourists to the hospital. The police ask those visiting the eruption site to account for the instructions of the emergency responders.

Rescue teams were available on site last night and helped several tourists with minor injuries.

It has been stated that the hiking trail to the eruption is difficult and takes about two hours to walk to the eruption center.

The police draw attention to the fact that the guides showed little understanding of the recommendations of the responders when allowing ill-prepared tourists on such a difficult hike.

