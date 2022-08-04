From Iceland — Taxi Drivers' Unions Frustrated With Bill

Taxi Drivers’ Unions Frustrated With Bill

Published August 4, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Two taxi drivers’ unions are speaking out against the Minister of Infrastructure Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson’s taxi driving bill, reports Visir.

The bill will limit work requirements, which would ultimately lead to unequal competition and job losses for taxi drivers. The Frami Taxi Drivers’ Association and the Association of Icelandic Taxi Drivers united to write a response listing their fears to the minister.

“No consideration has been given to the taxi drivers’ many and varied comments on the previous draft [of the bill] – the profession that, by definition, has the most knowledge on the industry,” reads the review.

The report further states that thorough consideration has not been given to the potential consequences of the bill. Taxi drivers say the bill is troubling because the minister is trying to pass the bill while ignoring the arguments and suggestions of the taxi drivers.

Following recent scandals with Uber in other countries, Icelandic taxi drivers are wondering if Uber is playing a part in the bill. Uber’s executives have been known to influence politicians and journalists across Europe and taxi drivers are curious if that is happening in Iceland.

“It is likely that Icelandic politicians – like politicians across the rest of the continent – are influenced by Uber’s subversive activities,” reads the report.

Read the full report here.

