From Iceland — Flight Bookings Increase With Eruption

Photo by MarcelX42/Wikimedia Commons

Bookings to visit Iceland with Icelandair and Play increased following the start of the eruption of Meradölum, reports RÚV.

Almost immediately following the start of the eruption, people beginning booking flights to Iceland to visit the volcano. When the stock exchange closed on August 3rd, Icelandair’s shares had risen by 3.2% and Play’s shares had risen by 2% with increases expected to continue.

“We definitely experienced a lot of traffic, from overseas, to all our media. Both our booking engine and social media,” says the CEO of Play, Birgir Jónsson. “So the eruption immediately attracted a lot of interest and I think this is extremely positive for tourism.”

Both airlines have gone into full swing with marketing campaigns and deals encouraging tourists to visit the volcano.

“We will let the world know that even though the eruption is close to the airport and Reykjavík, it is safe to come here,” says CEO of Icelandair, Bogi Nils Bogason.