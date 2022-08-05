From Iceland — Coast Guard Pilot Reinstated Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Coast Guard Pilot Reinstated Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Published August 5, 2022

Ronnie Robertson/Wikimedia Commons

The Coast Guard has decided to reinstate a pilot who was on leave due to a sexual misconduct investigation because the burden on the crew was too large, reports RÚV.

In mid-May a Coast Guard helicopter pilot was put on paid leave due to a police investigation on sexual misconduct. While the pilot was on leave, the six person crew was off duty as well.

According to Auðunn Kristinsson, the Coast Guard project manager, two crews must always be on duty. Therefore, when an entire crew is off duty, it adds an additional burden on all of the other crews.

Due to the understaffing and heavy workload, six safety incidents have been reported this summer. The Coast Guard determined that while they are in the months-long process of hiring and training a new pilot, it is necessary to reinstate the pilot for the safety of the other crews.

