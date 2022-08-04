From Iceland — RVK Newscast 203: New Volcanic Eruption In Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

NEW VOLCANO IN MERADALIR. Reykjavík Grapevine editor in chief, Valur Grettisson, is on the scene with a full update of how the eruption is progressing. Read on for more information and links!

A new eruption started today (3rd of August, 2022) on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near the location of last year’s volcano. The fissure is about 300 metres long and is estimated to be between 5 – 10 times more powerful than the previous volcano in Geldingadalur. It is located in a valley called Meradalir and is a bit further away from roads and settlements than last year. Read more updates on our website here.

