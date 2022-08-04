From Iceland — Unsafe To Visit Eruption Site

Unsafe To Visit Eruption Site

Published August 4, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Valur Grettisson

Emergency services and civil protection authorities advice people that it is unsafe to go to the eruption site at Meradalir, reports RÚV.

A goodie bag filled with perfect road trip companions now for sale in the Grapevine shop! Our brand new Best of Iceland 2022, Best of Reykjavík 2022, a detailed map of Iceland, plus a waterproof poncho for waterfall visits. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

Following the start of the eruption yesterday, the car park has become overcrowded with people wanting to visit the eruption. Emergency services are worried that people will start to park on the roadside.

“We’ve seen [the number of visitors] grow a lot in the area and it is picking up,” says Hjálmar Hallgrímsson of the Suðurnes police. “We are asking people not to come at this time. There is a northerly wind and the smoke is drifting across the footpath.”

As of the now, the path is still open, however, authorities are strongly advising people not to visit.

“There is a certain part of the site, the old lava lake, which is quite safe. We think that’s fine, but to go in to the new eruption is a very long and difficult path, and it’s not for everyone,” says Hjálmar. “Don’t take children on this walk, we don’t think that’s right.”

The trail is very steep and conditions caused by the eruption makes the already hard trail, more difficult. Please be aware of your limits, be safe, and follow governmental safety recommendations.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Taxi Drivers’ Unions Frustrated With Bill

Taxi Drivers’ Unions Frustrated With Bill

by

News
Two Tourists Injured On The Eruption Site

Two Tourists Injured On The Eruption Site

by

News
RVK Newscast 203: New Volcanic Eruption In Iceland

RVK Newscast 203: New Volcanic Eruption In Iceland

by

News
Eruption Watch 2022: First Photos From New Volcano

Eruption Watch 2022: First Photos From New Volcano

by

News
Eruption Watch 2022: Public Safety Briefing Held

Eruption Watch 2022: Public Safety Briefing Held

by

News
Eruption Watch 2022: Eruption In Meradalur Has Started, VIDEO

Eruption Watch 2022: Eruption In Meradalur Has Started, VIDEO

by

Show Me More!