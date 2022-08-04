From Iceland — Unsafe To Visit Eruption Site

Photo by Valur Grettisson

Emergency services and civil protection authorities advice people that it is unsafe to go to the eruption site at Meradalir, reports RÚV.

Following the start of the eruption yesterday, the car park has become overcrowded with people wanting to visit the eruption. Emergency services are worried that people will start to park on the roadside.

“We’ve seen [the number of visitors] grow a lot in the area and it is picking up,” says Hjálmar Hallgrímsson of the Suðurnes police. “We are asking people not to come at this time. There is a northerly wind and the smoke is drifting across the footpath.”

As of the now, the path is still open, however, authorities are strongly advising people not to visit.

“There is a certain part of the site, the old lava lake, which is quite safe. We think that’s fine, but to go in to the new eruption is a very long and difficult path, and it’s not for everyone,” says Hjálmar. “Don’t take children on this walk, we don’t think that’s right.”

The trail is very steep and conditions caused by the eruption makes the already hard trail, more difficult. Please be aware of your limits, be safe, and follow governmental safety recommendations.