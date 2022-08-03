From Iceland — Eruption Watch 2022: First Photos From New Volcano

Eruption Watch 2022: First Photos From New Volcano

Published August 3, 2022

Josie Gaitens
Words by
Photo by
Valur Grettisson

The first visitors have returned from the new eruption site at Meradalir. The fissure opened earlier today [Wednesday 3rd of August], close to the site of last year’s volcano at Geldingadalur, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland. The new eruption is estimated to be around 5 – 10 times more powerful than the previous one.

Reykjavík Grapevine editor-in-chief visited the volcano earlier today, and captured the following photos. A full RVK Newscast update will follow later this evening. In the meantime, make sure and follow our Instagram and Twitter accounts for up-to-the-minute updates from the scene.

