From Iceland — Eruption Watch 2022: First Photos From New Volcano

Photo by Valur Grettisson

The first visitors have returned from the new eruption site at Meradalir. The fissure opened earlier today [Wednesday 3rd of August], close to the site of last year’s volcano at Geldingadalur, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland. The new eruption is estimated to be around 5 – 10 times more powerful than the previous one.

Reykjavík Grapevine editor-in-chief visited the volcano earlier today, and captured the following photos. A full RVK Newscast update will follow later this evening. In the meantime, make sure and follow our Instagram and Twitter accounts for up-to-the-minute updates from the scene.