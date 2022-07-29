From Iceland — RVK Newscast 201: Icelandic Volcano Update!

Photo by Art Bicnick

Join journalist Josie Anne Gaitens for a RVK Newscast at Krýsuvík Víti, and an update on volcanic activity in Iceland. Is Askja preparing to erupt? Read on for more information and links!

**Disclaimer** Please be careful when walking in this area! Follow safety advice and stay away from the edge of the cliff.

The earthquake swarms of 2020/21 have been blamed for the deep cracks that have appeared on the sides of cliffs near the old Krýsuvík lighthouse in Reykjanes. The longest fissure is around 50m on the surface, but experts say that each crack is much longer underground. Visitors are urged to be careful and not explore the area during times of increased seismic activity.

Askja, one of Iceland’s largest volcanos, is waking up, according to Professor of Geophysics, Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson. Land around Askja has been rising steadily over the last year, resulting in about 35cm of height increase. Experts predict that if this trend continues, there could be a volcanic eruption. Read more here.

After extensive investigations, authorities could not determine who wrote the bomb threat on the Condor Airlines flight that was grounded at Keflavík Airport on Monday, so all passengers were able to leave the country. Read more here.

A man died after trying to rescue his son from Brúará on Sunday, police have reported. The man fell about 400-500 metres down the river, which is very cold and has a strong current. Read more here.

