From Iceland — Man Who Died In Brúará Was Trying To Save His Son

Photo by Jon Gretarsson/Wikimedia Commons

A man who died Sunday after falling in Brúará near Brekkuskógur was trying to rescue his son from the river, according to a police report.

The man fell about 400-500 metres down the river, which is very cold and has a heavy current. He was already dead when the Coast Guard helicopter pulled him out of the river, and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, reports Vísir.

Police say the man’s son escaped without injury.

The man was a Canadian citizen living in the United States, according to the report.

Brúará is located along the Golden Circle route, but it is less popular with tourists. This is the first death reported at the location in recent records. A man died in 2017 at nearby Gullfoss, according to a map of fatal accidents in Iceland.