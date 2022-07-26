From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Xenophobia, Monkeypox and Slutwalk

The Icelandic Roundup: Xenophobia, Monkeypox and Slutwalk

Published July 26, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

Josie Anne Gaitens (culture editor) and Andie Sophia Fontaine (news editor) are joined by journalist Emma Ledbetter to go over some of the biggest news stories in Iceland right now.

Looking for more news? Check out our website for the latest coverage: grapevine.is

Please take the time to rate and review the Icelandic Roundup on your podcast app! We really appreciate it, and it helps other people find the show.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Man Who Died In Brúará Was Trying To Save His Son

Man Who Died In Brúará Was Trying To Save His Son

by

News
Bomb Threat Halts Air Traffic At Keflavík

Bomb Threat Halts Air Traffic At Keflavík

by

News
Cruise Ship To Greenland Ends Up In Norway

Cruise Ship To Greenland Ends Up In Norway

by

News
National Queer Association To Report Deputy State Prosecutor For Hate Speech

National Queer Association To Report Deputy State Prosecutor For Hate Speech

by

News
Number Of Students With Foreign Background In Icelandic Schools Is Increasing

Number Of Students With Foreign Background In Icelandic Schools Is Increasing

by

News
Magnitude 4.4, 4.9 Earthquakes Recorded At Bárðarbunga Caldera

Magnitude 4.4, 4.9 Earthquakes Recorded At Bárðarbunga Caldera

by

Show Me More!