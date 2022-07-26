From Iceland — Bomb Threat Halts Air Traffic At Keflavík

Photo by Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

A bomb threat on board a flight flying from Frankfurt, Germany to Seattle, United States, halted air traffic at Keflavík Airport Monday afternoon, reports RÚV.

The Condor airline flight was flying above Greenland when a bomb threat was found written on the mirror in one of the plane’s lavatories. The plane immediately turned around and landed at Keflavík Airport.

The 266 passengers were removed from the plane and a special unit of the National Commissioner of Police and a bomb disposal team were sent to the scene.

All departures and arrivals were suspended for about an hour while police investigated. The delays impacted the evening flight schedule.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Coast Guard completed a search of the cabin and nothing was found. Investigations are still ongoing to ensure the aircraft and airport are safe.