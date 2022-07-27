From Iceland — All Passengers Released After Bomb Threat

All Passengers Released After Bomb Threat

Published July 27, 2022

Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

This is an update on Bomb Threat Halts Air Traffic At Keflavík posted on 26/07/22.

After extensive interrogation, authorities could not determine who wrote the bomb threat on the Condor Airlines flight that was grounded at Keflavík Airport on Monday, so all passengers were able to leave the country, reports RÚV.

A new aircraft carried the 262 passengers (four passengers opted to take a different flight) to Seattle after being held in Iceland following the grounding of their flight. The person who wrote the bomb threat was likely on this flight as they were never identified.

The passengers were held in a restricted area at the airport for seven hours before they were dispersed among 11 hotels. Passengers were confused and wary of boarding their flight Tuesday afternoon, as they knew they would be flying with the perpetrator.

“I don’t feel safe to board and will most likely never fly Condor again,” says passenger Christian Cunningham.

The plane has been carefully searched and the investigation is still ongoing. Officials say the investigation could take months as forensic evidence from luggage and other sources must be analyzed.

“Operations were aimed first and foremost at making sure there was no bomb on the plane or on passengers or in luggage, and that is the priority that was achieved. No bomb was found,” says a member of the investigation team.

