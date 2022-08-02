From Iceland — Pride Officially Begins In Iceland

Pride Officially Begins In Iceland

Published August 2, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
Art Bicnick

It’s the week before the second weekend in August, and that can mean only one thing in Iceland: the beginning of Pride Week, culminating in the freedom and solidarity march this Saturday.

A goodie bag filled with perfect road trip companions now for sale in the Grapevine shop! Our brand new Best of Iceland 2022, Best of Reykjavík 2022, a detailed map of Iceland, plus a waterproof poncho for waterfall visits. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

Iceland’s first official Pride took place in 1999, the weekend after the Merchant’s Holiday Weekend. At that time, about 1,500 people participated. Today, Pride is one of the largest events in the country.

While the pandemic has moved festivities indoors these past two years, 2022 will see the resumption of most of what makes Reykjavík Pride what it is.

Kicking things off on this first day of Reykjavík Pride, Bankastræti will be painted in the colors of the Pride flag, extending from Ingólfsstræti to Lækjargata. RÚV reports that Reykjavík Pride director Gunnlaugur Bragi Björnsson and First Lady Eliza Reid will kick things off with a dedication ceremony at noon, and everyone is encouraged to participate.

You can see the full programme of events this week here. There’s lots of great stuff for queer folks and allies alike. If you’re in the mood for something with a more radical edge, you would do well to check out the Queer Rage concert being held this Saturday, too.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
LGBTQ+ Refugees Not Granted Asylum In Iceland

LGBTQ+ Refugees Not Granted Asylum In Iceland

by

News
Construction Outside Reykjavík Reached Pre-Crash Levels

Construction Outside Reykjavík Reached Pre-Crash Levels

by

News
Icelandic Healthcare System Is In A State Of Near Emergency

Icelandic Healthcare System Is In A State Of Near Emergency

by

News
Series Of Earthquakes Detected Over Holiday Weekend Could Signal New Eruption

Series Of Earthquakes Detected Over Holiday Weekend Could Signal New Eruption

by

News
RVK Newscast 201: Icelandic Volcano Update!

RVK Newscast 201: Icelandic Volcano Update!

by

News
Icelandic Potato Farmers Expect Good Harvest

Icelandic Potato Farmers Expect Good Harvest

by

Show Me More!