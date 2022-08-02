From Iceland — Pride Officially Begins In Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

It’s the week before the second weekend in August, and that can mean only one thing in Iceland: the beginning of Pride Week, culminating in the freedom and solidarity march this Saturday.

Iceland’s first official Pride took place in 1999, the weekend after the Merchant’s Holiday Weekend. At that time, about 1,500 people participated. Today, Pride is one of the largest events in the country.

While the pandemic has moved festivities indoors these past two years, 2022 will see the resumption of most of what makes Reykjavík Pride what it is.

Kicking things off on this first day of Reykjavík Pride, Bankastræti will be painted in the colors of the Pride flag, extending from Ingólfsstræti to Lækjargata. RÚV reports that Reykjavík Pride director Gunnlaugur Bragi Björnsson and First Lady Eliza Reid will kick things off with a dedication ceremony at noon, and everyone is encouraged to participate.

You can see the full programme of events this week here. There’s lots of great stuff for queer folks and allies alike. If you’re in the mood for something with a more radical edge, you would do well to check out the Queer Rage concert being held this Saturday, too.