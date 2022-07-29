From Iceland — Iceland Begins Monkeypox Vaccinations

Published July 29, 2022

Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

Iceland administered 40 doses of the monkeypox vaccine from Denmark this week, according to Morgunblaðið.

Epidemiologist Guðrún Aspelund says Iceland is expecting more doses of the vaccine  from the European Union. It was previously reported that a total of 1,400 doses will arrive in the country.

No monkeypox vaccine has been licensed in Europe, but smallpox vaccines are believed to provide protection against monkeypox. Iceland will receive the Jynneos vaccine for smallpox.

People in high risk groups and those who have been exposed are recommended to receive the vaccine.

One person was diagnosed with monkeypox Wednesday, marking a total of ten who have tested positive for the disease, according to the Directorate of Health.

